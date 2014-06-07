Kirill🐇

Melodia Gelato

Melodia Gelato ice-cream melodia calligraphy logo graphic design sweet
Melodia Gelato is a company which makes handmade ice-cream and use old recipe. More information — https://www.behance.net/gallery/17489393/Ice-cream

