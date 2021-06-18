Foundlettering #1

Trending designs to inspire you
This was my first exercise on Foundlettering Workshop at the @coopertype.
It was very exciting because we got a letter and we had to reproduce a whole word in this style in a unique way.
We started the course with this, without any helping material or instruction ☺☺☺
A lot of thanks to Ken Barber @typelettering :)