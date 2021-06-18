Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Istvan Vincze

Foundlettering #1

Istvan Vincze
Istvan Vincze
Hire Me
  • Save
Foundlettering #1 coopertype drawing workshop found lettering pencil drawing hand lettering sketch design des graphic design branding retro typography logo lettering handlettering
Download color palette

This was my first exercise on Foundlettering Workshop at the @coopertype.
It was very exciting because we got a letter and we had to reproduce a whole word in this style in a unique way.
We started the course with this, without any helping material or instruction ☺☺☺
A lot of thanks to Ken Barber @typelettering :)

Istvan Vincze
Istvan Vincze
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Istvan Vincze

View profile
    • Like