Yuriy 🧠

Step counter / pedometer app

Yuriy 🧠
Yuriy 🧠
Hire Me
  • Save
Step counter / pedometer app black night mode dark mode fitness walk dashboard statistic clean design clean ui app ui pedometr steps calories counter step counter
Step counter / pedometer app black night mode dark mode fitness walk dashboard statistic clean design clean ui app ui pedometr steps calories counter step counter
Download color palette
  1. Frame 27 (1).png
  2. Frame 28.png

Hey everyone!
Me and my team building an app that will motivate people to walk more. Our main goal is to create a habit of moving every day.

To achieve this we will use gamification and content for walking.

Press "L" to support me

Yuriy 🧠
Yuriy 🧠
Using neuroscience to build addictive products
Hire Me

More by Yuriy 🧠

View profile
    • Like