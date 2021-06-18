Matthew Higgins

Happy Pride Month!

Matthew Higgins
Matthew Higgins
  • Save
Happy Pride Month! font script colorful vintage retro flag stars pattern bisexual pride illustration vector flat design
Download color palette

I felt like I had to do something for Pride Month this year. I have yet to go out and celebrate, and since coming out I've wanted to show off how proud, yet nervous and afraid I am. SO I went to the only medium I know, my graphic art. Here's a little something for all those struggling as a bisexual, you're seen and we love you!

Matthew Higgins
Matthew Higgins

More by Matthew Higgins

View profile
    • Like