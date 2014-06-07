Miss_J

David Beckham Illustration

Miss_J
Miss_J
  • Save
David Beckham Illustration vector illustration man flat avatar beckham football soccer fashion
Download color palette

I'm a Beckham's fan so I tried to reproduce Stanley Chow's Beckham illustration as practice as I really like Stanley's style and work. I'm trying to become better in Illustrator and then develop a style of my own.
Feedback is needed!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2014
Miss_J
Miss_J

More by Miss_J

View profile
    • Like