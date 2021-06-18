Steve Ladanyi

Life House - Hotel Booking

A short little prototype I did in Flinto to show my vision for the Life House homepage. I mainly focused the menu and booking steps to showcase some micro-interactions and transitions, which can elevate the overall user experience for the brand.

