Hi dribbblers !

This is my first shot on Dribbble. I'm happy to share with you this screenshot from a project I'm currently working on.

The project is a datavisualization about space and especially the solar system, our pretty little home in space.

It is called "We are tiny" because..well..we're all tiny in an infinite universe.

Make sure to visit the website when it launches : www.wearetiny.io

The atmosphere of the project is friendly and colorful with a dark turquoise gradient in the background that will make you feel like you're in space.

Planets have all a specific flashy color that will make them easily recognizable.

This module includes a graph in which you compare planets with one another.

I hope you'll enjoy it :)

Larger view : https://i.cloudup.com/ggauvN_Jfw.jpg