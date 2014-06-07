Pantelis Korovilas

Jobs Panel Task Flows 3

task user flow job panel pane ui interface interaction design
Still exploring task flows and interaction design for a "super panel" that would eliminate the need for certain pages, tabs, and sections in the app.

Posted on Jun 7, 2014
