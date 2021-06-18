Austragen - Beautiful Display Serif Font

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️

✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️



Introducing Austragen - Beautiful Bold Serif inspired by the famous minimalist logo, perfect for the purposes of designing templates, brochures, videos, advertising branding, logos and more. Perfect for adding a unique twist to word-mark logos, monograms or pull quotes. Austragen has 11 unique ligatures and 50 Alternate Glyphs as well as numbers and punctuation making it super fantastic.