Austragen - Beautiful Display Serif Font

Introducing Austragen - Beautiful Bold Serif inspired by the famous minimalist logo, perfect for the purposes of designing templates, brochures, videos, advertising branding, logos and more. Perfect for adding a unique twist to word-mark logos, monograms or pull quotes. Austragen has 11 unique ligatures and 50 Alternate Glyphs as well as numbers and punctuation making it super fantastic.

