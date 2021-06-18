Nuraga Display Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Nuaraga is a bold typeface inspired by the poster style of the 60's. Comes with many alternative characters, Nuraga is perfect for your Creative work. With bold characters, this font is perfect for poster headlines, logos, book covers, movie titles or to add a vintage feel to your creative projects.