Jaclyn Simon

Herb Woman

Jaclyn Simon
Jaclyn Simon
  • Save
Herb Woman adobe illustrator digital illustration illustration
Download color palette

Herb woman illustration for fernlore.ca. Fernlore is an online publication featuring original artwork and stories inspired by nature, plants, and people. Where imagination unfurls.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Jaclyn Simon
Jaclyn Simon

More by Jaclyn Simon

View profile
    • Like