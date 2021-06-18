Luis Angeles ✪‌

Ivon With The Mask

Luis Angeles ✪‌
Luis Angeles ✪‌
  • Save
Ivon With The Mask vector art art vectorart illustration design vector creative rebound
Download color palette

This is Ivon, a very bubbly and lovely person.
She is very sweet and friendly, however she can be very dangerous and even deadly if you get her in a bad mood.

Behance: https://www.behance.net/angelesluis

D8925ec03fb1eab7fb48453c6bd13c14
Rebound of
Design a character for a new video game.
By Dribbble
View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Luis Angeles ✪‌
Luis Angeles ✪‌

More by Luis Angeles ✪‌

View profile
    • Like