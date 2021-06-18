Trending designs to inspire you
Bizzarra is a free luxurious serif font that features unique contrast between heavy stems and ultra thin serifs for an eye catching look. Bizzarra has 235 characters that include: lowercase, uppercase, old-style figures, symbols and ligatures.
Free download here: https://pixelsurplus.com/collections/free-fonts/products/bizzarra-free-font