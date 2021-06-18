Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
German Language concept App

German Language concept App app design mobile ui ux
I study German at the university, so I decided to do a thing about the German language. My fellow Germans say "Hallo" in the comment section. If you don't see any umlaut on some letters please ignore 😉

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
