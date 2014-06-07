Anaglyph Point Cloud Selfie

These days I am doing an exchange/research semester in València, Spain, at the multimedia department of UPV. I am especially interested in Human-Computer-Interaction and the usage of mainstream 3D-scanning devices such as the Kinect within interactive installations.

I made this selfie by creating a stereoscopic rendering from a 3D point cloud obtained from a Kinect device. If you put on your oldschool 3D glasses (red-cyan) I'll probably pop out of your screen. Hello there!