“Jackie the Ranger”

“Jackie the Ranger” apple pencil illustration fresco
“Jackie the Ranger” -Started as a joke picture in a cheap free mobile app, then migrated it into Fresco and finally Illustrator. This ended up being very fun to finish and looks 400% better than the initial image made from a free Mobile app. I may redo it it completely fully in either fresco or illustrator.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
