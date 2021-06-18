Trending designs to inspire you
“Jackie the Ranger” -Started as a joke picture in a cheap free mobile app, then migrated it into Fresco and finally Illustrator. This ended up being very fun to finish and looks 400% better than the initial image made from a free Mobile app. I may redo it it completely fully in either fresco or illustrator.