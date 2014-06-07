Fabian Marchinko

What is law?

What is law?
What is law?
My idea is to defining the argument via the ampersand. I’m of the view we operate under Legal Positivism, that we are judged by the social norms and views of our peers.

Posted on Jun 7, 2014
