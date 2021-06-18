Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Salient Moon - Sleep-cum-meditation app

Salient Moon - Sleep-cum-meditation app healthlifestyle meditate sleep appdesign creative illustration ui design
Hey folks!! This is a sleep-cum-meditation app, "Salient Moon" which helps one reduce stress and sleep better by listening to soothing sleep music and stories!! It even includes a variety of custom meditation plans for the user!!
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
