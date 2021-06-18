Salient Moon - Sleep-cum-meditation app

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey folks!! This is a sleep-cum-meditation app, "Salient Moon" which helps one reduce stress and sleep better by listening to soothing sleep music and stories!! It even includes a variety of custom meditation plans for the user!!
Let me know how you like this idea in the comments below!! Press "L" if you like it!