#Daily UI 2/100- Credit card details

#Daily UI 2/100- Credit card details vector ui app illustration graphic design design
Here is my 2/100th shot for the Daily UI Challenge. #Daily UI

I'm so happy that I started off with this amazing challenge

Thank you @Daily UI for creating this wonderful concept that keeps the UX aspirants to keep motivated and stay on track.

I'd really appreciate some creative feedback and comments.
Please, let me know what do you think.

Wanna see more works? Visit my profile & and remember to follow me so you don't miss upcoming new works.

Wanna say hi?
Drop me a few lines at: AppleTreeCreationz@gmail.com

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
