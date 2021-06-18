Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mystisix Pattern Design (front & back cover)

Mystisix Pattern Design (front & back cover) minimalism letter band branding type modular triangles triangle shapes typography illustration design typeface custom font serif vector pattern music
Mystisix Pattern Design (front & back cover) minimalism letter band branding type modular triangles triangle shapes typography illustration design typeface custom font serif vector pattern music
Custom pattern made out of the custom typeface previously designed. The idea was to enhance the triangles and particular shapes from the letterform through a pattern design to expand the band's aesthetics.

