Purple Lotus Gown Fashion Illustration

Purple Lotus Gown Fashion Illustration artwork art digital illustration digital art fashion design illustration fashion illustration
Presenting a stylish gown fashion illustration with purple ball gown decorated with lotus flower and purple beads on the straight across neckline and on skirt. The skirt and sleeves are tucked up in a ball style with lotus flower to produce a three layered style gown. The floral brown lace crop top is added to enhance the beauty of ball gown. The detailed illustration, front and back view of gown is available in PNG and PDF format. 

