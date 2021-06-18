Franco RATOVOSON

My personnal website

Franco RATOVOSON
Franco RATOVOSON
  • Save
My personnal website web design glassmorphism
Download color palette

This is my first dribble publication after many test.
The design was made with Figma for my personnal website.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Franco RATOVOSON
Franco RATOVOSON
Like