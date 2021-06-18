Zakir Hossain

Music Company Logo

Zakir Hossain
Zakir Hossain
  • Save
Music Company Logo music logo graphic design logo design minimalist logo gradient logo concept business logo logotype music design brand identity icon branding logo
Download color palette

MUSICA is a music production house based on Norway.Basically they deals almost new comer singer as newbee.As a new singer they record their own voice on their own way and Musica records it as a music producer officially by technologically.Also they marketing their solo album on online media platform.On the other hand,It works also for Legend singer.Need this kind of logo/stuff !! Contact >> khanzakir210@gmail.com
-
Check Out my LOGO FOLIO/projects on Behance
-
PLACE YOUR ORDER
-
INSTAGRAM
TWITTER
PINTEREST

Zakir Hossain
Zakir Hossain

More by Zakir Hossain

View profile
    • Like