Daily UI 014 - On / Off switch

If anyone can help me with gifs I would be delighted.. I managed to use ffmpeg to split a video recording into images and then upload them to Gimp. I am able to export this and the gif works fine on my desktop but when I upload it to Dribble, it's a still image. I ended up using an online converter and so I couldn't crop the video then.
Any advice would be appreciated.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
