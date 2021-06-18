Zae Soe

Poster for CDM Protests in Myanmar, 2021

Poster for CDM Protests in Myanmar, 2021
Poster design for the Extra Bold exhibit curated by Ellen Lupton and Brockett Horne, highlighting facts about the CDM (Civil Disobedience Movement) protests in Myanmar after the Military coup in Feb 2021.

