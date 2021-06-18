Tendies Apparel

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
With the Tendies brand, we like it a little messy, grainy, textured.
This simple mockup of the design on a rack of shirts helps us communicate the feel & lifestyle of Tendies. We invest with some swagger, an edge that sets us apart.