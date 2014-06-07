Jane & Rosello

Taxizone Logo

Jane & Rosello
Jane & Rosello
Hire Us
  • Save
Taxizone Logo logo branding taxi logo app logo stationery
Download color palette

Logo design for a Taxi App to locate free taxis near your area.

Contact us for new projects:
hello@janeandrosello.com

Follow us:
Behance | Twitter | Facebook | Google+ | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2014
Jane & Rosello
Jane & Rosello
Your trusted team for design
Hire Us

More by Jane & Rosello

View profile
    • Like