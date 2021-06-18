Reyjes Montero

COLORS - Beauty Studio | Visual Identity

Reyjes Montero
Reyjes Montero
Hire Me
  • Save
COLORS - Beauty Studio | Visual Identity logotypes graphic design logo illustration icon illustrator logoinspiration design branding and identity branding logodesign
COLORS - Beauty Studio | Visual Identity logotypes graphic design logo illustration icon illustrator logoinspiration design branding and identity branding logodesign
COLORS - Beauty Studio | Visual Identity logotypes graphic design logo illustration icon illustrator logoinspiration design branding and identity branding logodesign
COLORS - Beauty Studio | Visual Identity logotypes graphic design logo illustration icon illustrator logoinspiration design branding and identity branding logodesign
COLORS - Beauty Studio | Visual Identity logotypes graphic design logo illustration icon illustrator logoinspiration design branding and identity branding logodesign
COLORS - Beauty Studio | Visual Identity logotypes graphic design logo illustration icon illustrator logoinspiration design branding and identity branding logodesign
COLORS - Beauty Studio | Visual Identity logotypes graphic design logo illustration icon illustrator logoinspiration design branding and identity branding logodesign
COLORS - Beauty Studio | Visual Identity logotypes graphic design logo illustration icon illustrator logoinspiration design branding and identity branding logodesign
Download color palette
  1. DRIBBBLE-06.jpg
  2. DRIBBBLE_Mesa de trabajo 10 copia 5.jpg
  3. DRIBBBLE_Mesa de trabajo 10 copia 3.jpg
  4. DRIBBBLE-02.jpg
  5. DRIBBBLE_Mesa de trabajo 10 copia 2.jpg
  6. DRIBBBLE-01.jpg
  7. DRIBBBLE-03.jpg
  8. DRIBBBLE-04.jpg

Elegance and Exclusivity are the attributes that define the visual style of Colors, a brand focused on aesthetics and personal care. The brand's graphic universe is made up of simple and delicate elements that are complemented by a palette of tones (which is out of the ordinary in the field) and also helps to project the personality and vitality that Colors represents and describes.

If you want to see this and other projects, I invite you to take my profile on instagram y behance:

https://www.instagram.com/reyjesmontero/

https://www.behance.net/Reymontero

Also, if you want the design of a logo as is, contact us through the mail: reyjesalexander@gmail.com

Thanks for looking, evaluating and reading this far!

Reyjes Montero
Reyjes Montero
Visual Identity and Logotypes Designer • Let's talk 💬
Hire Me

More by Reyjes Montero

View profile
    • Like