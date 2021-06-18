JW.S_Photo_Framework_🕹WIP

Trending designs to inspire you
Getting started on early explorations for ways to navigate a new photo site I'm working on with Mr. @Aristide Benoist. I had a rough idea, Ari took it further– kind of excited about this one... its kind of unconventional but fun.
I'm live streaming work sessions start to finish on the design of this:
YouTube ↗
Twitch ↗
More to come...