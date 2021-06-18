Jon Way

JW.S_Photo_Framework_🕹WIP

Jon Way
Jon Way
Hire Me
  • Save
JW.S_Photo_Framework_🕹WIP joystick slideshow gallery photo portfolio photography interactive jw.s jon way design art direction
Download color palette

Getting started on early explorations for ways to navigate a new photo site I'm working on with Mr. @Aristide Benoist. I had a rough idea, Ari took it further– kind of excited about this one... its kind of unconventional but fun.

I'm live streaming work sessions start to finish on the design of this:
YouTube ↗
Twitch ↗

More to come...

Jon Way
Jon Way
Independent creator ± collaborator.
Hire Me

More by Jon Way

View profile
    • Like