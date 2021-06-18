Andrew LaMorte

info poster

Andrew LaMorte
Andrew LaMorte
  • Save
info poster branding iceberg poster design info design
Download color palette

Designed to help explain branding to the CEO of an Insurance during the company's logo refresh.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Andrew LaMorte
Andrew LaMorte

More by Andrew LaMorte

View profile
    • Like