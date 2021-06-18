Andrew LaMorte

windsock shirt design

windsock shirt design illustration type airplane shirt design
Custom shirt design for local bar & grill located near a small airport. Client wanted a specific airplane which I created a custom illustration for.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
    Like