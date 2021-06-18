Kyle Letendre

Gaslit — MotherJones

Gaslit — MotherJones editorial custom type vintage retro midcentury environment stove gas housewife typography letters sans script mid-century illustration lettering
For MotherJones magazine, in an article about Americans' obsession with gas stoves. Art direction from Grace Molteni, who let me have a ton of fun in this mid-century world.

