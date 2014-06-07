Ivorin Vrkaš

Balkan Floods

Balkan Floods balkan design graphic seal diy cause charity croatia typography stencil silkscreen t-shirt
A graphic design project benefiting the areas devastated by the recent Balkan floods.

Much more on Behance: http://bit.ly/1hfCDhy

