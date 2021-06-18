Izzy Wootonn

playground 01

playground 01 christian designer sketch experiment playground shapes abstract yellow colorful illustrator fun simple design
I was really inspired by @coryuehara's work and philosophy to "just have fun." Sometimes I put too much pressure on myself to make things perfect or purposeful, but I want to start making some lil "playgrounds" where the goal is to have fun and ship fast - not obsess for hours. Kids are never worried if they look silly while going down a slide or tackling the monkey bars on a playground, and I don't want to worry about how my designs look while I'm just experimenting!

