Toucan Books

Toucan Books animals design mascot logo cute animal fun design playful design books logo toucan logo combination mark combination logo illustration design logos vector creative logodesigner designer art logo branding graphic design
Download color palette
  1. project.png
  2. rad dribbble 2.png
  3. rad dribbble 1.png
  4. rad dribbble 3.png

Logo design proposal for " Toucan Books "
For this design as you see my friends I tried to create a combination logo between toucan and books, with a youthful colors and fun touches.
What do you think guys about this logo ? feel free in comments my friends 😉
For inquiries :
www.omega-pixel.com
service@omega-pixel.com

