Table's Design System Component

Hi Dribbblers 🏀
Today I want to share with you the overview screen of table design system component.
👩💻 Are you looking to build a web or mobile application? We’re always looking to partner with great companies. Say hi at sfyndandy@gmail.com
👀 Want to see more in the future? Don’t miss any of our shots and follow me on Dribbble.