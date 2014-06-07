Bene

Pencil brushes

Bene
Bene
Hire Me
  • Save
Pencil brushes pencil brush brushes artwork effect illustration illustrator adobe creative creative market custom
Download color palette

I worked on a set of pencil brushes. The pencil effect was made for use on custom illustration work but can also be used on existing artwork or icons. See my examples on Creative Market.

Bene
Bene
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Bene

View profile
    • Like