Harouth Arthur Mekhjian

Madlen Bijou

Harouth Arthur Mekhjian
Harouth Arthur Mekhjian
Hire Me
  • Save
Madlen Bijou logo bijou stone ruby purple branding jewelry
Download color palette

Another logo from today's "Design Happy hour" for a local hand made jewelry maker.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 7, 2014
Harouth Arthur Mekhjian
Harouth Arthur Mekhjian
Identity designer & Illustrator. Almost an architect
Hire Me

More by Harouth Arthur Mekhjian

View profile
    • Like