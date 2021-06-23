Community Paywall

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Community groups feature is coming soon to Uscreen mobile apps!
Uscreen customers will be able to post photos and text updates for their subscribers, get their feedback via reactions and comments. And also get stats on posts reach and performance.
This feature will encourage end-users to contribute their own posts as well. It will help Uscreen customers get insights on what really inspires their subscribers and build a tight community around their brand.
