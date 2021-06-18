˗ˏˋ𝑨𝑶𝑲𝑼𝑹𝑨 ⛲˖°✧

𝑵𝑬𝑾 𝑫𝑹𝑬𝑨𝑴𝑺 ˖°✧

𝑵𝑬𝑾 𝑫𝑹𝑬𝑨𝑴𝑺 ˖°✧ beautiful black lives matter vacation animation dream stranded queer gay pride exotic dreamscape alone lonely sad beach sea summer boy island tropical
  1. ND2.mp4
  2. ND2x.jpg

🦋

"𝑛𝑒𝑤 𝑑𝑟𝑒𝑎𝑚𝑠,
𝑜𝑙𝑑 𝑚𝑖𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑙𝑒𝑠,
𝑎𝑔𝑒𝑙𝑒𝑠𝑠 𝑤𝑖𝑠ℎ𝑒𝑠,
𝑓𝑎𝑡𝑒 𝑖𝑠 𝑐𝑦𝑐𝑙𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑙.

𝑠𝑒𝑐𝑟𝑒𝑡 𝑔𝑎𝑟𝑑𝑒𝑛,
𝑐ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑐𝑜𝑎𝑙 𝑑𝑟𝑎𝑤𝑖𝑛𝑔,
𝑤𝑖𝑠ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑓𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑡𝑎𝑖𝑛,
𝑐𝑜𝑠𝑚𝑖𝑐 𝑜𝑐𝑒𝑎𝑛."

🌴

"𝑚𝑢𝑠𝑖𝑐 𝑏𝑜𝑥,
𝑎𝑒𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑎𝑛 ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑝,
𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑔𝑒𝑡-𝑚𝑒-𝑛𝑜𝑡,
𝑝𝑜𝑟𝑐𝑒𝑙𝑎𝑖𝑛 𝑣𝑎𝑠𝑒.

𝑡𝑟𝑜𝑝𝑖𝑐 𝑖𝑠𝑙𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑠.
𝑒𝑥𝑜𝑡𝑖𝑐 𝑓𝑟𝑢𝑖𝑡𝑠,
𝑠𝑛𝑜𝑤-𝑤ℎ𝑖𝑡𝑒 𝑠𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑠,
𝑗𝑢𝑖𝑐𝑒𝑑 𝑖𝑐𝑒 𝑐𝑢𝑏𝑒𝑠."

🍹

Credit to Matias Alonso Revelli & Iann Dior.

🦩ᴀᴛʟᴀɴᴛᴇᴀɴ ᴀʀᴛs🦜ᴇʟʏsɪᴀɴ ᴇᴅɪᴛs🦚ᴅᴇʟᴘʜɪᴄ ᴅᴇsɪɢɴs🌴🍹🏳️‍🌈♡⊹
