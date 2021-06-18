Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ravi Romkhami

Store And Coffee Shop Logo Concept

Store And Coffee Shop Logo Concept minimal vector logo illustration branding clean graphic design design
Hello Guys !!

Here Is My Two New Logo Concept For Store And Coffee Shop.
So, do you think this is cool?

Hope you enjoy it! 😉

Feel free to feedback and comment.
Thanks!

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
