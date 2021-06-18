Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Fletcher Zaragoza

Goddess of Spring & Wine

Fletcher Zaragoza
Fletcher Zaragoza
audition task grapes butterfly songbird hummingbird wine goddess spring foliage label illustration
Another audition task, the request was to create an illustration for a wine label incorporating foliage with a woman. Not exactly what they were expecting, but it helped me land the job.

Fletcher Zaragoza
Fletcher Zaragoza

