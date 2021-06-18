Payment Checkout Page (#dailyui #002)

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Just finished my design for #dailyui #002
Designed on: Figma
Fonts Used: Lato, Inconsolata
I got an idea, what if we could use credit card itself as the text fields and fill up credit card details there itself. So, made light and dark mode of the same app and shown different states involved in filling up the details.
The checkmark border turns green when cursor is on specific field, and checkmark appears when a field is completed successfully.