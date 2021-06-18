Manju Ashish Buddhaghosh

Giveaway UI Design Challenge | Daily UI Challenge

Manju Ashish Buddhaghosh
Manju Ashish Buddhaghosh
  • Save
Giveaway UI Design Challenge | Daily UI Challenge app design typography dailyui ui
Download color palette

Hello Guys 👋
Today I'm exploring Giveaway app design and I'm starting to do #dailyui Design Challenges 😍
.
.
What do you think about this UI? 🧐
.
Contact Us: abhinavbaba96@gmail.com

Follow: Dribbble | Instagram | Twitter

Have a nice day!

Open to hire
.
.
.
Support me by Buying me a coffee : https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thebuddhaghosh

View all tags
Posted on Jun 18, 2021
Manju Ashish Buddhaghosh
Manju Ashish Buddhaghosh

More by Manju Ashish Buddhaghosh

View profile
    • Like