National Center of Contemporary Art Branding

The National Center of Contemporary Art has the status of a multifunctional structure. The task of which is to develop and popularize contemporary Belarusian art, its integration into the world artistic context, comprehensive development and promotion of fine art, theater, cinema, fashion, music, scientific and educational activities.

ABOUT THE PROJECT

The object of my development is the existing design of the NCCA, developed in 2015. Since the existing design has already become outdated, my task was to rebrand the visual identity, which will be relevant at the present time and will allow this place to sparkle with bright colors.

Posted on Jun 18, 2021
