RIMS - Submission Process

business design creative customer-experience data visualization data tables product strategy
Regulatory information management, publishing, and document management. Delivered in one simple, unified platform.

Redesigned the end-to-end regulatory information management in an all-new, easy-to-use cloud application that accelerates speed to market, reduces risk, and streamlines collaboration across teams.

Data is useless without the ability to visualize and act on it. The success of RIMS will combine advanced data collection with a better user experience, and these list views comprise much of this user experience.

Designing products that help people live better.
