Wajahat Sheikh

ARCFIX Game Ui

Wajahat Sheikh
Wajahat Sheikh
  • Save
ARCFIX Game Ui ui app ui userinterface app design daily challange design ui designer uidesign mobile game artist game artist unitydev unitygame unity2d mobilegame
Download color palette

Behance link for this game presentation👇

https://www.behance.net/gallery/121794441/ARCFIX-Game-Design

This ARCFIX game 🎮 I have designed for the Pakistan Edtech Award-winning 🏆App, Muse - Learning App for KG-5 Kids. Muse is a seriously fun digital learning solution that makes lessons engaging and increases student performance.

I would love to invite you guys to please install this educational app in your play store and give a feedback

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sabaq.Muse5

NOTE: MUSE - Learning App For KG-5 have all rights for this game

Wajahat Sheikh
Wajahat Sheikh

More by Wajahat Sheikh

View profile
    • Like