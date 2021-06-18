Sam Adams

Falling Asleep

Falling Asleep nightmare sleep dreaming dream bear picture book editorial book illustration book gouache digital painting painting illustration digital art
An illustration from my picture book 'Am I Dreaming?' that walks the line between dreams and reality, exploring how our surreal unconscious minds reflect our waking lives.

