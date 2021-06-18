Jack Gunns

Mojo, Monkey Run

Jack Gunns
Jack Gunns
  • Save
Mojo, Monkey Run logo branding graphic design artwork illustration art golden ratio monkeys animals character gradients geometric wildlife animal monkey illustrator illustrations illustration
Download color palette

A Monkey character for a mobile game, meet Mojo. Thought this would be a good one for a 'Monkey Runner' type mobile app. What do you think?

You can find me by visiting:
📩 jgunnsdesign@gmail.com
🌐 www.jackgunns.com
@gunns_designs

Thanks!

D8925ec03fb1eab7fb48453c6bd13c14
Rebound of
Design a character for a new video game.
By Dribbble
Jack Gunns
Jack Gunns

More by Jack Gunns

View profile
    • Like