Inferno - Canto I - The Lion

The hour of time, and the delicious season;

But not so much, that did not give me fear

A lion's aspect which appeared to me.

(This year will mark the 700th anniversary of the death of the poet and philosopher Dante Alighieri. In honor of his masterpiece "The Divine Comedy", I'll try to illustrate as many cantos as possible. Buckle up! This is gonna be a weird one.🥲)